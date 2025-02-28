Newcastle United are hoping for a triple injury boost when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Sunday at St James’ Park (1:45pm kick-off).

Newcastle were without Sven Botman and Joelinton for the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday night. Alexander Isak made the trip but withdrew from the squad due to a groin issue.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles is also sidelined until the back end of the season with a long-term ACL issue.

But Botman, Joelinton and Isak’s respective injuries are not thought to be serious with head coach Eddie Howe hopeful of an injury boost ahead of the FA Cup fifth round clash.

Reflecting on the defeat at Liverpool, Howe namechecked his absent players.

“There's no denying we missed Alex's quality, we missed Joelinton's strength, Sven’s height and technical ability,” he said. “So we're missing some key components in our team.

“I think you can see just those players alone would have made a bit of a difference. But still, I back the players we have on the pitch. But yeah, that quality was missing.”

Botman has missed Newcastle’s last four matches since limping off with a knee injury in the closing stages of the 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg win over Arsenal at the start of the month. It comes after the Dutch defender missed the majority of last season and first half of the current campaign with various knee problems.

Joelinton has been out for the last five matches with a knee injury that has sidelined him for the past month.

While both players have been absent from training, Howe has hinted they could be back in contention for Sunday.

“It would be a massive boost, yeah,” Howe said on Joelinton and Botman’s potential return. “I think they'll be there or thereabouts for Sunday.

“It's difficult to say, they haven't trained with the team yet but fingers crossed.”

While the duo are officially doubts for Sunday’s match, they are expected to be back in contention for the next Premier League outing at West Ham United on March 10 and the Carabao Cup final on March 16.

Alexander Isak injury latest

On Wednesday, Newcastle made the decision to withdraw Isak from the squad with the upcoming matches in mind.

“We didn't want to take the risk, we've got too many big games to come,” Howe explained. “We certainly hope [he’ll be back before the Carabao Cup final], we don't envisage [the injury] being a big problem for him.

“I think we'll analyse this game and it will help us for the final but I'm sure Liverpool will be saying the same thing as well.”