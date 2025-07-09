Newcastle United are back for pre-season training and there are a few players Eddie Howe will be monitoring closely this month.

Pre-season gives those players on the fringes of the first team the chance to step up and impress with extra game time and little more than fitness and impressing the head coach on the line.

The likes of Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley previously benefited from promising pre-season campaigns to springboard themselves into Howe’s first-team set-up. Anderson has since been sold to Nottingham Forest for £35million while Miley has made almost 50 first-team appearances at just 19.

Howe has been keen to keep promising young players in and around the first team with the likes of Sean Neave, Trevan Sanusi and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team last season.

Sanusi made his competitive debut in the FA Cup against Bromley while Neave was named on the bench in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final win at Wembley Stadium, earning a winner’s medal as a result.

The proven pathway from academy football into Newcastle’s first-team squad is something that has allowed the club to attract several promising youngsters in recent seasons.

Eddie Howe makes NUFC pathway clear

Quality young players play a crucial role at Newcastle for a number of reasons. Not only are they a cost-effective way of bolstering the squad but they can also make a significant impact on the first team if they fulfil their potential.

There is also the more sinister benefit of being able to sell the players on for pure profit as Newcastle did with Anderson last year.

All in all, a strong influx of young talent can only be beneficial to the football club.

And Howe has stressed that if players are able to take their opportunity in training and friendly matches then there is a clear pathway for them to break into the first-team squad.

“Absolutely, the pathway is there for all the players in the various age groups beneath the first-team,” Howe explained last season.

"At the moment, we have Sean Neave and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team and doing really well. I am really happy with them. So the window is open and we encourage that."

Newcastle’s first-team and Under-21s squad have now returned for pre-season training. The search for a new Under-21s lead coach is still ongoing following Diarmuid O’Carroll’s exit last month.

But several Under-21s players have been drafted into Newcastle’s first-team squad for pre-season at least. Here we take a closer look at some of them...

Ben Parkinson

Parkinson made his competitive first-team debut for Newcastle at AFC Bournemouth in November 2023 but hasn’t played a competitive first-team match since.

An injury-hit season prevented him from going out on loan in January amid EFL and National League interest but he was still able to end the campaign with an impressive 12 goals in 18 matches at Under-21s level.

Now 20, it’s an important season ahead for Parkinson as he looks to put his injury problems behind him and make an impact in senior football. He will be in and around the first team in pre-season and likely feature in some friendly matches but the club are looking at possible loan destinations for the striker this summer to continue his development.

Max Thompson

Another goalkeeper is possibly the last thing Newcastle need but 20-year-old goalkeeper Max Thompson is part of the first-team group this summer having returned from a loan spell at Chesterfield in League Two.

He is one of the most experienced Under-21s players at Newcastle with 41 senior appearances under his belt during loan spells at Northampton Town and Chesterfield.

He is one of six goalkeepers part of the first-team group this summer with more movement expected with the club pushing to sign James Trafford from Burnley.

Another loan move is an option but there are benefits to keeping Thompson around. Newcastle’s Champions League squad requires three goalkeepers which can either be three above the age of 21 or two above the age of 21 and an additional Under-21 player named in a ‘B-List squad’, which doesn’t take up a place in the senior squad.

This would only be beneficial if Newcastle are struggling to cut outfield players from the squad, as they already face limitations due to a lack of club-trained players above the age of 21.

Alex Murphy

21-year-old Alex Murphy has featured twice for Newcastle’s first-team in the Premier League and has often impressed in friendly matches when given the opportunity.

As one of the older players in the Under-21s group, he will be looking to get regular minutes at senior level this coming season. It’s something he got a taste of during the second half of last season with a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in League One.

Muprhy played 13 times for The Trotters, predominantly as a left-back, scoring twice. He is also capable of playing centre-back and is well thought of by head coach Eddie Howe.

While Newcastle are looking to bolster its defensive options this summer, the question will be whether Murphy is ready to form part of the first-team defence this coming season in the Champions League and Premier League.

Travis Hernes

19-year-old midfielder Travis Hernes has also been training with the first team this week after a difficult loan spell at Aalborg BK in Denmark.

Hernes made 12 appearances for Aalborg, winning just one game during his half-season loan spell as the side were relegated from the Danish Superliga. Hernes also found himself in hot water at Aalborg when he was spotted visiting a nightclub with teammates Andres Jasson and Isak Hansen-Aarøen after a 4-0 home defeat to Viborg FF.

It’s a make-or-break season for Hernes, who is now in the final year of his contract at Newcastle.

Leo Shahar

Shahar is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for Newcastle but has trained regularly with the first-team and is highly thought of by Howe and his coaching staff.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract at Newcastle last year but has already signed an improved deal, an indicator of how highly he is rated by the club.

The right-back will be handed the opportunity to play in pre-season and will likely remain in and around the first-team squad for the 2025/26 season while also being available at Under-21s level.

Trevan Sanusi

Trevan Sanusi was one of the bright sparks of Newcastle’s last pre-season campaign and he was able to break into the first-team and make his competitive debut last season.

Like Shahar, he signed a pro deal last year before agreeing a new contract earlier this season. Sansui suffered with injury during the second half of the campaign but is already back involved with the first-team on the training ground.

The left-winger has impressed at Under-21s level despite only recently turning 18 in April. When asked about Sanusi, Howe has often referenced the player’s need to fill out physically before being thrown into senior football on a regular basis.

But he’s another who will get an opportunity this summer.

Sean Neave

Neave already has quite a unique football CV having picked up a major trophy medal for Newcastle at just 17 without making an appearance for the club.

The now 18-year-old can play up front or out wide and featured regularly on the bench during the final months of the season. At academy level, he impressed with 11 goals in 13 league appearances for Newcastle’s Under-21s and Under-18s last season.

He also recently agreed a new professional contract and, like Sanusi and Shahar, has been capped by England at Under-18s level.

The forward is highly rated and will be kept around to continue his development during the 2025/26 campaign, which could see him make his competitive first-team debut.