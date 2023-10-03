Newcastle United are preparing for their Champions League match against PSG on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United face PSG at St James' Park in their first home match in the Champions League for over two decades. The Magpies, who secured a hard-earned 0-0 draw away against AC Milan in their opening match, come into the game against the current French champions on the back of three successive wins in all competitions.

Their 2-0 win over Burnley on Sunday, secured by goals from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak, was the perfect preparation for this hotly-anticipated fixture. However, Eddie Howe's side do have one or two injury problems to contend with.

Joelinton, Sven Botman, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes will all miss the game against PSG through injury. Despite this mini injury 'crisis' the club have received a major boost just a day out from the game with PSG with photos from their training session revealing one key player is back in full training with the group.

