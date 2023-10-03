News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United training photos confirm unexpected fitness boost ahead of PSG clash - gallery

Newcastle United are preparing for their Champions League match against PSG on Wednesday night.

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:55 BST

Newcastle United face PSG at St James' Park in their first home match in the Champions League for over two decades. The Magpies, who secured a hard-earned 0-0 draw away against AC Milan in their opening match, come into the game against the current French champions on the back of three successive wins in all competitions.

Their 2-0 win over Burnley on Sunday, secured by goals from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak, was the perfect preparation for this hotly-anticipated fixture. However, Eddie Howe's side do have one or two injury problems to contend with.

Joelinton, Sven Botman, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes will all miss the game against PSG through injury. Despite this mini injury 'crisis' the club have received a major boost just a day out from the game with PSG with photos from their training session revealing one key player is back in full training with the group.

Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have been in sensational form lately.

1. Newcastle United in training ahead of PSG clash

Boyhood fans Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy both started at the San Siro last time out.

2. Newcastle United in training ahead of PSG clash

Emil Krafth made his long-awaited return to action on Friday night when he featured for the Under-21's.

3. Newcastle United in training ahead of PSG clash

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

4. Newcastle United in training ahead of PSG clash

