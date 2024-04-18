Newcastle United’s recent set of training photos have revealed a mixed update on the injury situations surrounding a couple of their key players. The Magpies’ next test comes against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night - with Manchester United’s participation in the FA Cup semi-finals offering them a free weekend.

Ahead of their trip to the capital, Newcastle United players have been put through their paces by Eddie Howe and his coaching staff who will be hopeful of welcoming back a couple of key players on Wednesday night. Both Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento started their won over Spurs on the bench after their respective injury issues, but both managed cameos off the bench.

Both Livramento and Hall were pictured in training this week and thus could feature from the off against the Eagles. However, one man who wasn’t pictured in training was Callum Wilson. Wilson was captured training with the group earlier this week following a two-month absence with a pectoral injury, however, in the latest gallery released by the club on Thursday, Wilson was not pictured.

As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. But a player's presence or absence can be an indicator for potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches. Here are Newcastle United's players based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not...

1 . Nick Pope - not pictured Nick Pope is sidelined with a dislocated shoulder. Photo Sales