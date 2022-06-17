On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on the opening week of the transfer window and the latest developments at the club.
The Magpies are still chasing deals for Lille's Sven Botman and Reims' Hugo Ekitike but progress has been lacking.
We also discuss the release of the 2022-23 Premier League fixtures and which games we'll be looking out for.
You can listen all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.
You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.