Newcastle United transfer gossip: 22-goal Magpies target discusses future at Championship club
Rumoured Newcastle United target Jarrod Bowen has discussed the continued speculation surrounding a potential move away from Hull City.
The winger’s contract expires this summer with a host of Premier League clubs – including Steve Bruce’s Magpies – interested in securing the 22-year-old’s services on a free transfer.
The attacker has notched five goals and a further two assists in the Championship this season and netted 22 league times for The Tigers last campaign, earning him a spot in the EFL’s Team of the Year.
Speaking about a potential move, Bowen said: “If I leave, I leave, if I don’t, I am loving it here. What will be, will be.
“I have just got to keep my head down, I have got agents that take care of all of that.
“I am playing football so I am not surprised that I didn’t leave. It is out of my hands what happens off the pitch, I have just got to (perform) on the pitch.
“It’s their decision, what they do with my contract is entirely up to them.
“Until anything changes, I am here playing my football and my loyalties are here, so I am loving it here.
“I can’t change anything that happens, I have just got to take each day as it comes and focus on myself on and off the pitch and make myself ready for every game that comes up and play to the best of my ability.”