Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Arsenal told to ‘hijack’ Magpies transfer

Arsenal have been told to hijack Newcastle United’s interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brentford's Ivan Toney has been linked with a summer move to Newcastle United and Arsenal (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Gunners are in the market for a striker with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract at the end of the season and have been linked with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus recently.

However, Gabby Agbonlahor insists that Arsenal should move for Toney instead: “I’d get rid of Lacazette.” He told TalkSport.

“If I was Arsenal I’d then bring in two top strikers in the summer, 100 percent. They should look at someone like Toney.

“He’s proven he’s Premier League quality this season, you won’t have to pay ridiculous wages because he’s not going to be on crazy wages at the moment. It’s not going to be a crazy transfer fee. He’ll guarantee you hold up play, work rate, scoring goals. It’s a signing that a lot of teams in the Premier League will look at.”

The Magpies have also been linked with a move for the Bees striker after seeing their reported interests in Darwin Nunez rebuffed with the Uruguayan preferring a move to a Champions League side.

Coutinho interest

Newcastle United could be prepared to match Philippe Coutinho’s Barcelona wages in an attempt to lure the Brazilian to St James’s Park this summer, according to reports.

Coutinho, who was a target for the Magpies in January, is currently on-loan at Aston Villa and looks like leaving Barcelona in summer, with a stay in the Premier League touted as the most likely option.

Villa are reportedly keen on making his move a permanent one, however, Newcastle could swoop for the 29 year-old and match his wages, something that the Villains may not be able to compete with.

And unlike January, Coutinho is reportedly ‘open’ to the prospect of a move to Tyneside and could play alongside compatriots Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.