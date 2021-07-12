Newcastle United transfer gossip: Benitez plots £50m Toon raid as Southampton eye up Magpies midfielder

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Three Lions fell at the final hurdle in the cruellest manner imaginable, but as the dust begins to settles on that disappointment, it’s time to look ahead to the new Premier League campaign.

Newcastle United have been linked with a number of players already in this transfer window, including Arsenal duo Joe Willock and William Saliba, Tottenham’s Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Watford midfielder Will Hughes.

But there could be some outgoings too, as today’s top flight speculation attests to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are today’s Newcastle United rumours…

Benitez plots Toon raid

Many Newcastle United fans still adore Rafa Benitez but you would imagine that the Spaniard’s popularity might suffer something of a nose dive on Tyneside if he went ahead with a proposed £50 million swoop for Allan Saint-Maximin.

Now in charge of Everton, Benitez is said to be keen on the mercurial Frenchman, and could test the Magpies’ resolve with a big money bid this summer, as per the Mirror.

Saint-Maximin only joined the Toon Army in 2019, but has already established himself as a firm favourite in the north east, and averaged the second-highest number of dribbles per game in the Premier League last season.

Newcastle always look like a much more potent threat with him in the side, and the vast majority of people associated with the club will be eager for him to stay put.

Saints want Hayden

Saint-Maximin isn’t the only Newcastle United player being targeted by a Premier League rival.

According to The Sun, Isaac Hayden has emerged as a potential signing for Southampton this summer.

The 26-year-old has pushed for an exit from St. James’ Park in the past, predominantly for personal reasons, but appears to be much more content in the north east, and has been a key figure for the Toon Army in recent seasons.

With a contract that runs until 2026, any deal for the midfielder would likely see the Saints have to fork out his full market value.

Here’s the best of the rest of today’s Premier League speculation…

Burnley are now launching a move to beat Leeds United to the signing of Lyon wide man Maxwel Cornet. The Clarets have allegedly opened talks with Lyon to thrash out a deal that could be worth up to £13 million. (The Sun)

Barnsley are keen on signing Burnley midfielder Josh Benson. The Tykes have already made a bid of £650,000 to try and lure Benson to Oakwell this summer, with the 21-year-old contracted to the Premier League side until the summer of 2023. (Alan Nixon – The Sun)

West Brom are interested in signing Matt Clarke. Brighton may decide to let the centre-back leave for £5 million this summer. (The Sun)

Brighton have been linked with a move for FC Porto winger Luis Diaz. Tottenham are also keen. (Antena 2)

Patrick Vieira is interested in bringing Nice striker Kasper Dolberg to Crystal Palace this summer. He also wants Eddie Nketiah from old club Arsenal. (The Sun)

Leeds are keen to sign Sampdoria ace Mikkel Damsgaard after his eye-catching performances for Denmark at Euro 2020 this summer. (Tuttosport)