Newcastle United transfer gossip: Fresh update in 91-cap striker pursuit, Ex-Magpie in return talks

Andre Ayew. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Magpies ended up finishing in a respectable 12th-place last term after a strong end to an otherwise underwhelming season.

If they are to carry that momentum into the coming campaign, however, Steve Bruce is likely to need back in the transfer market.

As things stand, however, the Toon Army could be in for something of an uphill battle, if reports are to be believed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are today’s Newcastle United rumours…

Vieira looks to hijack Ayew deal

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is keen on taking Andre Ayew to Selhurst Park this summer.

According to 90Min, the Eagles boss is hoping to push through a deal for the striker who is now a free agent after his contract with Swansea City expired at the end of last season.

That could be bad news for Newcastle, who have previously been credited with in an interest in the player – as have Celtic.

The 91-cap Ghanaian international’s brother, Jordan, already plays for Palace.

Lazaro in Toon talks

Of all the loan signings that Newcastle have made in recent seasons, you have to imagine that supporters would be fairly nonplussed about the prospect of Valentino Lazaro returning to the club.

The Austrian international spent six months at St. James’ Park during the 2019/20 campaign, and featured just 15 times for the Magpies.

But it would appear that the wide man could indeed be on his way back to England, with talks already underway between the player’s representatives and Toon chiefs, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

Lazaro spent last season on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach.

We’ve gathered the best of the rest of today’s Premier League speculation below…

Leeds United have approached Lanus with an enquiry about £6.4 million-rated midfielder Tomas Belmonte. (ESPN)

Burnley are interested in signing Leicester City wide man, Marc Albrighton. The Clarets are yet to submit a formal bid, but he remains on their radar. (Lancs Live)

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to sign Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan, although they may face competition for the Burnley keeper. (The Sun)

Brighton have still not received an acceptable transfer offer for Ben White and he will leave on his summer break with his future up in the air, but the player is open to leaving the club. (The Football Terrace)

Royal Antwerp have tabled an offer of around £4.2 million for Brighton & Hove Albion attacker, Percy Tau. (Voetbalkrant)

Kevin Phillips claims Leeds United will be able to make at least one first team addition once Kiko Casilla leaves the club. (Football Insider)