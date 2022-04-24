Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

NUFC in race for Rangers youngster

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle have joined Manchester City in the race to sign Rangers starlet Alex Lowry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a deal for PSG keeper Keylor Navas (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

There are doubts over Lowry’s long-term future at Rangers with the Scottish side keen to extend his current deal at Ibrox that finishes at the end of next season.

Lowry has featured once for the Rangers first-team this season and is well-regarded at the club.

The report states that both Newcastle and Manchester City have held meetings with Lowry’s representatives over a potential summer move.

Newcastle ‘eye’ PSG star

According to Fichajes, Newcastle United will make a move for PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas when the summer transfer window opens.

Navas currently finds himself as No.2 at PSG and may reportedly seek a ‘fresh challenge’ with the Magpies, Juventus and Sevilla all interested in his services.

Adeyemi to Dortmund

Newcastle look set to miss out on RB Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi as he has reportedly agreed a deal to sign for Borussia Dortmund.

Various reports from across the continent have linked Liverpool and Newcastle United with a move for the 20 year-old who has 20 goals in just 39 games this season.