Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James's Park and beyond:

Eriksen hopes

Newcastle United are hopeful of signing Christian Eriksen this summer - according to the Northern Echo.

Since making his return to football with Brentford, Eriksen has one goal and one assist in five Premier League appearances and is enjoying a successful time with a resurgent Bees side.

The Denmark international only signed a short-term deal with Brentford and so would be available on a free this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have also reportedly shown an interest in signing the 30 year-old.

Eriksen made his first appearance since collapsing at last summer’s European Championships when he came on as a substitute against Newcastle in February.

Hammers in ‘box seat’ for defender

West Ham reportedly lead the race for Mainz defender Jeremiah St Juste with Newcastle United and Leicester City also interested in his services.

Because of a shoulder injury, St Juste has featured just eight times for his club this season but has kept four clean sheets in that time.

A Bola report that the 25-year-old is under consideration by West Ham as David Moyes looks for options to strengthen his back line - and he could be available for just £6.2million this summer.