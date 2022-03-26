Newcastle United transfer gossip: Magpies join Leeds United and Liverpool in hunt for Rangers youngster as Everton ‘eye’ Toon-linked midfielder
A host of Premier League sides have emerged as contenders to sign a Rangers youngster.
Here is the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:
Newcastle United have emerged as one of a number of Premier League sides keeping tabs on Rangers youngster Rory Wilson.
At just 16 years of age, Wilson is regarded as one of Scotland’s hottest prospects and has been offered a professional contract by Rangers.
However, according to the Daily Star, Wilson is set to reject this contract in order to move to a Premier League side.
Newcastle are just one of a host of English sides to reportedly show interest in the striker, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Leeds United all also interested in his services.
Wilson was also ‘scouted’ by a number of clubs during Scotland Under-17’s clash with Czech Republic this week.
Any team that signs Wilson will have to pay a compensation fee, believed to be around £300,000.
Everton ‘eye’ Newcastle-linked player
Everton could make a summer move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, despite Newcastle reportedly showing interest in the midfielder.
But! Football Club, as picked up by Sport Witness, report that Juventus are willing to offload Rabiot when the window opens and Everton have emerged as strong contenders for his signature.
Despite seemingly being deemed as surplus to requirements, Rabiot has become a regular member of the Juventus side recently having started their last seven league games.
Rabiot has been at Juventus since moving from PSG in 2019 on a free transfer.