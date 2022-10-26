Newcastle United transfer gossip: Magpies join West Ham and AC Milan ‘in pursuit’ of £54million Liverpool ace
One Liverpool midfielder could be set to leave Anfield on a free transfer this summer.
Liverpool’s Naby Keita has emerged as a target for Newcastle and West Ham in January. Keita’s current deal at Anfield expires at the end of summer and with no contract renewal in sight for the 27-year-old, his time at Anfield could be coming to an end.
Reports from Milan Live suggest that despite this Premier League interest in the midfielder, AC Milan lead the race for his signature. The Serie A side are able to offer Keita a contract from January 1 if a resolution in discussions between Keita and the Reds cannot be found.
Keita joined Liverpool in 2018 for a £54million fee from RB Leipzig and has played over 100 times for Jurgen Klopp’s side. However, injury problems mean he is yet to feature this season and is likely to be out until after the break for the Qatar World Cup.