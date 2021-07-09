Newcastle United transfer gossip: Magpies still in race for EPL defender as fresh twist in reported midfielder pursuit

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by David Klein - Pool/Getty Images)

The Magpies are yet to make a breakthrough in the market, but that doesn’t mean that they haven’t been busy.

As well as tying winger Jacob Murphy down to a new long-term deal, the Toon Army have been heavily-linked with a move for Arsenal defender William Saliba, while 20/21 loanee Joe Willock is also said to be on their radar.

Elsewhere, a number of players, including Henri Saivet and Christian Atsu, have left the club after failing to agree terms on a new contract.

Here, we take you through all of the latest Newcastle and top flight transfer gossip and news from around the web...

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is said to be keen to push ahead with his proposed takeover of Serie A side Salernitana. The Elland Road chief wants to “immediately secure” a deal and will “formalise the offer of around £38.7 million in the next few hours”, which he put forward to current owners Claudio Lotito and Marco Mezzaroma over the past few days. (La Cronache di Salerno)

Newcastle United are not interested in signing Watford’s Will Hughes, and the club have no intention of allowing Isaac Hayden to leave either. (Sky Sports)

The agent of Werder Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka insists he’s likely to sign a new contract rather than move to the Premier League, delivering a blow to Burnley and Chelsea. (NovaSport1)

But both clubs could turn their attention to signing Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey this summer as they look to bring in experienced covering options between the sticks. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United are keen on bringing Ryan Kent to Elland Road this summer. According to The Sun, they have already failed with three attempts to snap up the Rangers talent. (The Athletic)

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Ben White after tabling a fresh offer worth £54 million including add-ons. Personal terms are already said to be agreed with the player. (Transfer Window Podcast)

Bournemouth, Celtic, and Newcastle United are the final three teams in the race for Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. (SBI Soccer)