Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Nunez reports

Yesterday, reports emerged from Footmercato that Newcastle had submitted a bid, believed to be around £50million, for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has been a long-standing target for Newcastle as they look to bolster their options up-front this summer and the Uruguayan has been attracting attention from across Europe with clubs like Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Manchester United all reportedly seeing the striker as a good option.

And whilst it appeared that Newcastle had made the first move in what looks like developing into a long-term transfer saga, Ryan Taylor of the Express has reported that there is ‘no truth’ in these reports.

It’s clear that Newcastle do have an interest in Nunez and that to land his signature this summer they are going to have to pay a club-record fee whilst also beating off the interest of Europe’s elite to get a deal for the 22-year-old completed.

Hasenhuttl on Salisu links

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed that ‘rumours’ about Mohammed Salisu’s future at St Mary’s may have affected some of his recent performances.

Newcastle were linked with a move for the defender in January, whilst his impressive performances for Saints have also led many to believe his time at Southampton may be coming to an end:

"The Man City game was where they all praised him for being fantastic and it was his last really good game he played.” Hasenhuttl said.

“It is always difficult for you as a manager to say what is going on in the background with him and all the things, all the rumours but I think this is a typical example of how quickly you can lose the focus and drop with your performances.”