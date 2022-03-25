Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle ‘join race’ for Lille star

Newcastle United have reportedly shown an interest in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches - according to reports from Italy.

Lille's Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sanches is reportedly on the cusp of a move to AC Milan, however, fresh interest from Newcastle, who join Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for the 24-year-old, could scupper Milan’s move for the midfielder.

Sanches had a sterling season for Lille last year and has been on the radar of many of Europe’s top sides and is reportedly available for just £15million this summer.

Sanches’ teammate Sven Botman also looks like swapping Lille for Milan this summer, although Newcastle still remain interested in the Dutchman.

Osimhen ‘scouted’ by Magpies

According to reports in Italy, Newcastle United recently sent scouts to watch Victor Osimhen in action for Napoli.

Newcastle, along with Arsenal and Manchester United, have been heavily-linked with a move for the striker this summer and although his price tag has been set at €100million, the Magpies are seemingly undeterred by this and have continued to track the Nigerian’s progress.

Sky Sport Italia’s Francesco Modugno reports that a ‘senior’ Newcastle figure was in attendance during a recent Napoli match:

“A senior Newcastle manager was at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Fuorigrotta for Napoli v Milan.” said Modugno, as picked up by HITC.

“It is beyond doubt that strong players are looked after by the big clubs. The manager of the English team was at the stadium to closely observe a Napoli player.

“It is obvious that this can happen, but then to get him, the club will also have to be satisfied.

“The player who is paying attention is the one who is amazing everyone, the Nigerian centre-forward of Napoli, Victor Osimhen.”

Newcastle ‘eye’ Pogba move

According to the Sun, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are the two Premier League clubs to show interest in Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Pogba is out of contract in the summer and has interest from some of Europe’s elite, including former side Juventus, as well as PSG and Real Madrid.

Reports earlier this week suggested that two ‘unnamed’ Premier League sides had shown interest in Pogba.

