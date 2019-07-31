Newcastle United transfer latest: Allan Saint-Maximin blow as Manchester United defender linked
With just over a week of the transfer window remaining, Newcastle United remain on the lookout for new additions.
So far, only Joelinton has arrived at St James’s Park during the summer trading period and Steve Bruce is keen to see further deals sealed before the Premier League campaign kicks-off.
But the Magpies may have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
The Frenchman has been a long-term target for the club this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options following the departures of Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez.
And while a deal looked likely, there could be a potential spanner in the works with reports suggesting Premier League rivals Watford are now lining-up a bid.
French outlet Nice-Matin claim that the Hornets are ‘very serious’ about the 22-year-old and could rival the Magpies for his signature.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have reportedly seen a bid for full-back Emil Krafth rejected.
Get French Football News claim that Amiens have knocked-back a €5m bid for the 24-year-old, but the Magpies are expected to return with a new offer.
An alternative option, however, could come in the form of Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.
A versatile youngster, Tuanzebe spent time on loan at Aston Villa last season and could be allowed to depart Old Trafford this summer.
The Daily Mail claim he is a target for Newcastle as they seek added depth at the back.
However, a move is only expected to be sanctioned if the Red Devils seal a deal for Harry Maguire.