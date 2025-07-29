Newcastle United transfer news: Eddie Howe could hand a debut to Newcastle United’s newest signing when they face a K-League side in South Korea this week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United were beaten by Arsenal in their first of three pre-season matches in Asia. Goals from Anthony Elanga and Jacob Murphy were not enough to overcome Mikel Arteta’s side as Eddie Howe experimented with his starting XI and tactics. Howe switched to a back-five at half-time of that clash with the Gunners whilst a number of players impressed, despite falling to defeat.

Alexander Isak was not included in the squad having been left out of the squad that traveled to Singapore. Lewis Hall, who hasn’t played since February, was also left out of the squad that featured against Arsenal as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rest of the travelling squad were named on the bench on Sunday, with Sean Neave, Harrison Ashby and John Ruddy given rare run-outs in a Newcastle United shirt. Five players, including Odysseas Vlachodimos, were left as unused substitutes but all could feature on Wednesday when Newcastle United face a K-League XI at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.

Newcastle United’s newest signing could be handed debut

Among those that could feature on Wednesday night is youngster Seung-soo Park. The teenager was announced as a Newcastle United player last week, with his move from Suwon Bluewings confirmed on Thursday.

Park had long been linked with a move to St James’ Park as the Magpies reportedly beat off interest from Bayern Munich to land the highly-rated winger. Park has been capped five times by South Korea Under-20’s and will predominantly spend his time in Newcastle United’s U21’s set-up when he returns to England with the group.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

However, Park could make his senior bow on Wednesday night in his home country and will be keen to show off his talents to the Magpies fans in attendance and watching on from home. Speaking to the club when his move was confirmed, Park said: “It's a huge honour to join Newcastle United. It's a big step for me and I feel incredibly thankful for the faith the club have shown in me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm excited to develop here, learn from the coaches, and give everything to become the best player I can be.”

Academy director Steve Harper added: "Park is an exciting young talent with real potential. He's already shown maturity beyond his years in a competitive environment and we're delighted to welcome him to the club.

“His signing reflects our commitment to identifying and developing elite talent from across the globe and credit must go to our recruitment network, who continue to do an excellent job in identifying talented young players who have the potential to thrive here. We've seen our talent pathway produce some outstanding success stories in recent seasons and Park now joins a group of young players with that same opportunity ahead of them.”

Alfie Harrison, Anthony Munda and Travis Hernes were also unused substitutes in Singapore on Sunday and will be hopeful of impressing Howe if given the opportunity to feature on Wednesday. The Magpies conclude their trip to Asia with a clash against Tottenham Hotspur in Seoul on Sunday.