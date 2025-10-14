Newcastle United transfer news: Barcelona star linked with move.

Newcastle United made a big investment on the wing in the summer with the signing of Anthony Elanga, but they already appear to be identifying further targets.

Elanga joined Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes as Eddie Howe’s primary options on the flanks, and although he’s made a relatively slow start to life at St. James’ Park so far, he should be a key figure for the Magpies for years to come. But if reports in Spain are to be believed, Newcastle have now turned their attention to another exciting winger as they seek to consolidate their status as Champions League regulars.

Newcastle United tracking Barcelona winger Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati could be Newcastle's next target. | AFP via Getty Images

According to Fichajes, Newcastle are one of several Premier League clubs tracking the progress of Ansu Fati. The Barcelona winger is currently on loan at Monaco and has made an excellent start to his temporary stay in France, notching six goals in five appearances across all competitions, including five strikes in just three Ligue 1 outings.

Ansu Fati’s senior career stats:

barcelona"> Barcelona : 123 appearances, 29g/10a

123 appearances, 29g/10a Brighton: 27 appearances, 4g/1a

27 appearances, 4g/1a Monaco: 5 appearances, 6g/0a

5 appearances, 6g/0a Spain: 10 caps, 2g/1a

That form has alerted multiple clubs in the English top flight, with Newcastle thought to be the most prominent among them, viewing Fati as a ‘key player to strengthen their squad’. Alongside the Magpies, Everton and Crystal Palace are also understood to be keen on the 22-year-old.

Unfinished business in the Premier League for Ansu Fati?

Fati is, of course, already familiar with life in the English top flight having joined Brighton on loan at the end of the summer 2023 transfer window. However, the 10-time Spain international didn’t enjoy his time with the Seagulls, registering just four goals and an assist in 27 appearances across all competitions, with only three of his 19 Premier League outings coming from the start.

After arriving back at the Camp Nou, Fati found games hard to come by, playing just 11 times across all competitions for Barcelona last season, failing to register a single direct goal involvement. That said, Fati’s potential has never been in question and under the right manager, there’s still every opportunity for him to become an elite forward.

Newcastle and their Premier League rivals will be boosted in their pursuit of Fati thanks to Barcelona needing to bring in revenue to help balance the books, with this loan at Monaco going a long way toward boosting his market value. As per Fichajes’ report, Monaco hold an €11million (£9.5m) buy option in Fati’s loan, but Barcelona also have a buy-back clause of €28m (£24.3m).

Fati’s form - which includes a derby brace in a 2-2 draw against rivals Nice last time out - has helped Monaco to fifth in Ligue 1 after seven games, just three points adrift of leaders PSG. Up next for Les Rouge et Blanc is a trip to 17th-place Angers.