The Toffees, who are now managed by ex-Toon Army boss Rafa Benitez, are said to be on the hunt for the academy graduate, who ended last season in Bruce’s starting XI and has played a major role in the club’s pre-season campaign.

The 23-year-old could start Sunday’s season-opener against West Ham United, though Jonjo Shelvey has recovered from the calf injury which saw him sidelined last month.

Bruce, asked about Everton’s reported interest in Longstaff, labelled summer speculation as "tittle-tattle”.

“I think we’ve been linked with 86 players during the summer,” said United’s head coach. “So, you guys have a tendency to go and tittle-tattle about these things when there’s nothing else to write about.

"I haven’t heard anything on Sean Longstaff to Everton. I can’t really respond to that. As far as I’m concerned, nobody’s come to me and mentioned him. I’ve seen it out there on social media, but nothing has come to me.”

Bruce, set to sign midfielder Joe Willock from Arsenal, left the door open for one or more further departures when asked about further signings at his pre-match press conference.

Asked about incoming loans, Bruce said: “That’s an option. Before you bring anybody in, you’ve got to make room. There’s a lot of business to be done. We’ll see what becomes available. I’ll always ask the question – that’s my job.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Martin wants Grimes to stay Swansea City boss Russell Martin says that he ‘wants’ Matt Grimes to stay this summer. The midfielder has been linked with Brighton, Fulham and Watford. (BBC Sport) (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Steele Buy photo

2. Sheffield United's English defender George Baldock reacts following the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Burnley at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England on May 23, 2021. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by Tim Goode / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by TIM GOODE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Burnley have set their sights on Sheffield United full-back George Baldock after Celtic failed with a loan bid for the defender. (Daily Mail) (Photo by TIM GOODE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: TIM GOODE Buy photo

3. Hammers eye up Otasowie West Ham are keen to sign Wolves ace Owen Otasowie this summer. (Voetbalkrant) (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) Photo: Fran Santiago Buy photo

4. O'Brien wants Leeds move Lewis O’Brien has told current club Huddersfield Town he wants to quit and join Leeds United. The Whites have bid for the midfielder and held talks with the Terriers but have failed to secure an agreement. (Football Insider) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Buy photo