Newcastle United transfer news: Battle for Premier League defender hots up as Rafa Benitez gets off to winning start
Newcastle United face competition from Championship side Blackburn Rovers should they make a move for Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann.
Managerless Newcastle – yet to make a summer signing – have been credited with an interest in the £6million-rated centre back this summer and there are now fresh reports that Rovers are tracking him too.
The 32-year-old defender is expected to leave Selhurst Park this summer.
Newcastle are unlikely to press ahead with new signings until a new manager is in place.
Meanwhile, former boss Rafa Benitez got off to the perfect start at his new club.
Just over a week after leaving Tyneside, Benitez oversaw a winning start to life as manager at Dalian Yifang.
His new side beat Henan Jianye 3-1 in the Chinese Super League.
The hunt is ongoing to find Benitez’s replacement with the summer transfer window closing in just over four weeks with the new Premier League season also rapidly approaching.