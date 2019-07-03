Newcastle United transfer news: Bin Zayed Group takeover talk continues as manager hunt ramps up with Roberto Martinez in the frame; Ayoze Perez nears £30m move
Newcastle United appear to be narrowing their hunt for a new manager, with Roberto Martinez reportedly set to be approached to take over after the departure of Rafa Benitez.
By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 03 July, 2019, 09:59
We will have all the latest transfer, manager and takeover talk, throughout the day, in our LIVE NUFC blog. Stay tuned.