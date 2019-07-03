Newcastle United transfer news: Bin Zayed Group takeover talk continues as manager hunt ramps up with Roberto Martinez in the frame; Ayoze Perez nears £30m move

Newcastle United appear to be narrowing their hunt for a new manager, with Roberto Martinez reportedly set to be approached to take over after the departure of Rafa Benitez.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 03 July, 2019, 09:59

We will have all the latest transfer, manager and takeover talk, throughout the day, in our LIVE NUFC blog. Stay tuned.

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 14: Roberto Martinez, Head coach of Belgium shows appreciation to the fans after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 3rd Place Playoff match between Belgium and England at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 14, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)