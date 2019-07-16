Newcastle United transfer news: Bruno Genesio managerial link rubbished while Bundesliga striker link also played down; Roma midfielder on radar
Former Lyon boss Bruno Genesio will NOT be appointed as the new manager of Newcastle United with Steve Bruce still very much in the frame to replace Rafa Benitez.
Reports in France claimed the 52-year-old was in Newcastle looking to secure a four-year deal on Tyneside, but the Gazette understands these claims are well wide of the mark.
French publication Le Progres this morning reported: “Bruno Genesio could engage Newcastle on a four-year contract. This club in the North of England is about to be sold to a billionaire (who comes from Dubai) having close relations with the owner of Manchester City.”
While no timeframe has been put on the appointment of Bruce, the deal is expected to go through, despite some late wrangling over compensation for resigned coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.
Both are expected to join Bruce, who cost United in the region of £4million in compensation, at St James’s Park this summer.
One deal reportedly waiting for Geordie Bruce to sign off on when he eventually arrives is Joelinton from Hoffenheim.
But reports in Germany are contradicting yesterday’s £36million deal claims surrounding the Brazilian striker.
Kicker claim the 22-year-old is not to be expected to leave the Bundesliga side this summer and also that the fee – €40m – may not even enough to land the frontman.
More on the transfer front - Italian publication Il Tempo have again linked the Magpies with a move for Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons.
Former manager Rafa Benitez was known to be a fan of the former Lyon player, who spent an unsuccessful season at Sevilla last season.
The report states Everton and West Ham United could rival Newcastle for the 30-year-old’s signature.
Newcastle have lost midfielder Mo Diame this summer after the Senegalese headed to Qatar, but Jack Colback has been brought back into the fold.
Meanwhile, French newspaper L’Equipe claim Porto have opened the bidding for Paris-Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp at just £4.5million.
The 29-year-old was linked with United earlier in the summer.
He spent last season on loan at Europa League semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt.