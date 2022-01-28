And Enrique’s confident that the club, already strengthened by the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, can stay up this season – if it manages to complete its transfer business.

The former Newcastle defender, now a football agent, got to know Howe when one of his clients joined Bournemouth during Howe’s time at the South Coast club.

“They went for the right manager,” said Enrique, speaking to the Gazette.

“I know Eddie quite well, because actually we did a transfer to Bournemouth when he was there.

“Everyone knows what he did at Bournemouth. Young manager. He’s the kind of manager that improves the players as well. He’s done in at Bournemouth. You’re under a different kind of pressure at Newcastle now.

“But I believe he’s the right choice, and I really believe Newcastle is going to stay (up). You in Newcastle might not be very positive, but I’m very, very positive. I think it’s difficult, don’t get me wrong.

“They signed Trippier and Chris Wood already. I think they really, really want to stay in the league. I don’t think they will go down.”

