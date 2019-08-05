Newcastle United transfer news: Derby County kid eyed as midfielder battle hots up; Sweden international bid imminent
Newcastle United are one of a number of Premier League clubs linked with an end of window move for highly-rated Derby County youngster Jayden Bogle.
According to TEAMtalk, the are bracing themselves to lose the 19-year-old full-back, who impressed under the guidance of now Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.
The report reveals one top flight side has made an approach, with the likes of United, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Brighton all monitoring the player’s progress.
Bogle played 43 times in the Championship for Derby last season, and remains under contract until 2022.
Meanwhile, according to French publication Le10Sport, United have exceeded Genoa’s offer for Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia.
Reports this morning suggested the Seria A outfit were looking to secure 50% of the player’s registration in order to take him on loan – with the rest of his around £13million fee paid after one year.
But it has been claimed United have increased that offer for the former Santos man, who is valued in the £16million bracket by Lille.
Maia only started 11 games for Lille last season as the club finished the campaign in second position behind PSG, qualifying for this season’s Champions League.
Elsewhere, RTL journalist Bertrand Latour claims Everton are on the verge of completing a deal for France international full-back Djibril Sidibe.
The Monaco full-back had been linked with a move to United earlier in the window, but it appears as if the Toffees will snap up the Ligue 1 defender in a loan deal, which could be made permanent for around £13million.
United remain in the hunt for a full-back this window, with another bid for Emil Krafth thought to be in the offing.
Suggestions are that if United up their bid to around the £6million mark, they will get the Sweden international right-back. Should that deal be done, it is likely Jamie Sterry will be allowed to leave the club, as well as leaving the future of DeAndre Yedlin and Javier Manquillo uncertain.
And finally, the Telegraph report that Dwight Gayle is unhappy at losing the No.9 shirt to Joelinton.
Steve Bruce wants to keep injured Gayle on Tyneside this summer.