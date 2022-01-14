Wood is set to make his debut in tomorrow’s Premier League home game against Watford after joining from Burnley. Newcastle are looking to sign another defender, and Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are among the club’s targets.

“We’re not close to anyone else currently,” said head coach Howe. “The squad of players that we have will be the squad of players we have for Watford. We are looking. We’ve got time left in the window. We know we need to move quickly, we need to try and add more players. Obviously, we’re still active in the market, but no immediate news to give you.”

Asked about the club’s interest in Carlos and other players, Howe added: “I’m not going to comment on other people’s players.”

United triggered Wood’s release clause at Turf Moor after Howe lost leading scorer Callum Wilson for eight weeks.

“We’re really pleased with the signing of Chris,” said Howe. “I think he’ll fit in well to the team. He’s experienced. He’s ready to play. He’s done very well historically for Burnley.

"He knows the Premier League, and I think he gives us something a little bit different to what we have, and all those qualities together mean it’s a really powerful signing for us.

“I’ve never been shy of saying I admire tall, physical strikers who give you a platform to play. I’ve signed many down the years. He’s different.”

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League table with 11 points.

