Newcastle United earned a hard-fought point on the road yesterday as they faced Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.
The draw on the south coast makes it four points from a possible six in their opening two fixtures, leaving them fourth in the table.
The Magpies face Manchester City next weekend, with the Premier League champions scoring six and conceding none so far.
Here are today’s rumours...
Most Popular
-
1
The hilarious reason Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope went viral on Twitter following Burger King tweet
-
2
Newcastle United player ratings: 'Strong' Sven Botman outshone by 'man of the moment'
-
3
Newcastle United transfer target confirms move ahead of official announcement
-
4
‘Data experts’ predict clear favourite in Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton and deliver Leeds United, Everton and Manchester United verdicts
-
5
Eddie Howe’s surprise Newcastle United transfer admission as Brighton draw reinforces priority
• JOURNALIST SHUTS DOWN ALLAN SAINT-MAXIMIN RUMOURS
Fabrizio Romano has dismissed rumours that Allan Saint-Maximin could leave Newcastle United this summer, claiming his asking price is very high and the Frenchman is happy on Tyneside. (Fabrizio Romano)
• ARSENAL & WEST HAM TARGET BRIGHTON ACE
Arsenal and West Ham have reportedly expressed interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, with the likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen also keen. (Sunday Mirror)
• LEEDS UNITED HANDED BOOST IN DEFENDER PURSUIT
Leeds United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Burnley's Charlie Taylor, with the defender reportedly allowed to leave Turf Moor this summer. West Ham have also shown interest in the left-back. (Alan Nixon)
• CRYSTAL PALACE SET SIGHTS ON BRISTOL CITY STRIKER
Crystal Palace are interested in signing Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo following the departure of Christian Benteke. The 22-year-old scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in the Championship last season. (Football League World)
• WEST HAM GOALKEEPER SET FOR LEAGUE ONE LOAN
West Ham's Joseph Anang is set to join Derby County on loan this summer. The 22-year-old spent last season with St Patrick's Athletic. (football.london)
• NOTTINGHAM FOREST IN HUNT FOR CROATIA INTERNATIONAL
Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move for Rangers full-back Borna Barisic. The 29-year-old has started all but one of their five matches so far this season. (The Mail)
• MAN UTD TARGET SOUTHAMPTON VETERAN
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy following Dean Henderson's loan switch to Nottingham Forest. The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order with Gavin Bazunu taking his spot in between the sticks. (90min)
• NEWCASTLE TO STEP UP INTEREST IN ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL
Newcastle United are reportedly set to prioritise the signing of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer after failing to land James Maddison. The 22-year-old is valued at around £40 million. (The Sun)
• EVERTON KEEPING TABS ON £27M STRIKER
Everton are reportedly eyeing a move for Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson, who has a £27 million release clause. The 21-year-old scored his first La Liga goal in yesterday's win over Valladolid. (Football Insider)