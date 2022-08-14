Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United earned a hard-fought point on the road yesterday as they faced Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The draw on the south coast makes it four points from a possible six in their opening two fixtures, leaving them fourth in the table.

The Magpies face Manchester City next weekend, with the Premier League champions scoring six and conceding none so far.

Here are today’s rumours...

• JOURNALIST SHUTS DOWN ALLAN SAINT-MAXIMIN RUMOURS

Fabrizio Romano has dismissed rumours that Allan Saint-Maximin could leave Newcastle United this summer, claiming his asking price is very high and the Frenchman is happy on Tyneside. (Fabrizio Romano)

• ARSENAL & WEST HAM TARGET BRIGHTON ACE

Arsenal and West Ham have reportedly expressed interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, with the likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen also keen. (Sunday Mirror)

• LEEDS UNITED HANDED BOOST IN DEFENDER PURSUIT

Leeds United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Burnley's Charlie Taylor, with the defender reportedly allowed to leave Turf Moor this summer. West Ham have also shown interest in the left-back. (Alan Nixon)

• CRYSTAL PALACE SET SIGHTS ON BRISTOL CITY STRIKER

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo following the departure of Christian Benteke. The 22-year-old scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in the Championship last season. (Football League World)

• WEST HAM GOALKEEPER SET FOR LEAGUE ONE LOAN

West Ham's Joseph Anang is set to join Derby County on loan this summer. The 22-year-old spent last season with St Patrick's Athletic. (football.london)

• NOTTINGHAM FOREST IN HUNT FOR CROATIA INTERNATIONAL

Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move for Rangers full-back Borna Barisic. The 29-year-old has started all but one of their five matches so far this season. (The Mail)

• MAN UTD TARGET SOUTHAMPTON VETERAN

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy following Dean Henderson's loan switch to Nottingham Forest. The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order with Gavin Bazunu taking his spot in between the sticks. (90min)

• NEWCASTLE TO STEP UP INTEREST IN ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL

Newcastle United are reportedly set to prioritise the signing of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer after failing to land James Maddison. The 22-year-old is valued at around £40 million. (The Sun)

• EVERTON KEEPING TABS ON £27M STRIKER