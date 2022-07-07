Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Everton’s Gordon stance

Everton have ‘zero interest’ in allowing Anthony Gordon to leave Goodison Park this summer, despite interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to iNews, Newcastle have had ‘long standing’ interest in the winger but Gordon is viewed as one of Frank Lampard’s key players.

Everton have already lost Richarlison this window and despite their financial troubles, won’t feel too pressured to sell the winger who scored four goals last season.

Elsewhere, the report also suggests that the Magpies are one of ‘several’ clubs that have made an approach for Chelsea’s Armando Broja.

Longstaff to Sheffield Wednesday?

Matty Longstaff looks likely to leave Newcastle United this summer with a host of football league clubs reportedly interested in a deal for the 22-year-old.

Longstaff spent the second-half of last season on-loan at League Two side Mansfield Town, playing 18 times in all for the Stags.

This loan move followed a disappointing spell in Scotland with Aberdeen where he made just four appearances, playing for a total of 216 minutes during his time at Pittodrie.

With Newcastle adding to their squad this summer, Longstaff may be set to leave the club once again and Sheffield Wednesday have emerged as the latest club linked with a move for the midfielder.According to the Sheffield Star, Longstaff ‘was a player Wednesday scouts watched plenty of last season’.

Massimo Luongo has departed the club and Longstaff could be seen as an ideal replacement for the Australian, although his wages could prove to be a ‘sticking point’ for Wednesday should they firm up their reported interest.

Raphinha developments

Leeds United star Raphinha has reportedly told the club that he will not participate in pre-season preparations as he looks to force through a move away from the club.

The Brazilian has been heavily-linked with a move to Barcelona and is subject to great interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.