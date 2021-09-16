Newcastle United transfer news: ex-Magpies £5m man set for intriguing new move, Southampton target addresses exit talk

Steve Bruce's side host Leeds United at St James' Park in an eagerly-awaited Friday night kick-off, and the Magpies know they'll need to be on form to defeat a side who beat them both home and away last season.

One real disadvantage for the Whites will be that they'll be without key central defender Pascal Struijk for the game, after the FA rejected Leeds’ appeal to have the red card he received for a challenge on Liverpool's Harvey Elliott rescinded.

Speaking on talkSPORT, breakfast show, co-host Ally McCoist took a pop at the FA over their decision making process, and contended: “It just shows you, they’re bampots, honest to god.

“They had a chance to absolve that boy (Struijk) of any blame and they’ve not done it. He’ll now spend the rest of his career thinking he was responsible in some way, shape or form for that injury to Harvey Elliot.

“It’s scandalous, I’m in bewilderment at some of the decisions these people make. Anybody with any level of intelligence can look at that tackle and see it was a horrific injury but there was no malice at all, none whatsoever.

“It was not a red card it was just an unfortunate footballing incident.”

