Newcastle United transfer news: Former full-back linked with Magpies return as striker target is eyed by Bundesliga outfit
Newcastle United are reportedly keen to bring Rangers defender James Tavernier back to St James’s Park.
The former Magpies full-back, now 27, scored 17 goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership outfit last season, managed by Steven Gerrard.
And, according to the Daily Mail, that has piqued United’s interest in the player.
Tavernier made just two appearances for United before leaving for Wigan Athletic in 2014.
Meanwhile, another reported United summer target Alfredo Morelos is being watched by Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt.
They reportedly had a scout in attendance as the striker bagged a hat-trick against St Joseph's on Thursday.
Speaking last month about the pair, Gerrard said: “There’s been a lot of speculation about Tav and Alfredo and I’m not surprised by it.
“Am I confident of keeping Tav and Alfredo? It’s not a question I need to answer right now because there are no offers.”