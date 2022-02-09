Here is a round-up of today's Newcastle United transfer stories…

Dubravka snubbed deadline day move to Manchester United

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka rejected the chance to join Manchester United in a loan swap deal for Dean Henderson, according to Manchester Evening News.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Dubravka of Newcastle United celebrates after Kieran Trippier (not pictured) scores their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Magpies explored the possibility of bringing Henderson to St James’s Park on loan with Dubravka heading in the opposite direction.

But the Slovakian international is first choice between the sticks at Newcastle and was not willing to trade that to be second choice to David De Gea at Old Trafford.

Gerrard wanted to keep Matt Targett at Aston Villa

Matt Targett impressed on his Newcastle debut in Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Everton. The left-back joined the club on loan from Premier League rivals Aston Villa until the end of the season.

Villa allowed the 26-year-old to leave on deadline day following the signing of Lucas Digne but manager Steven Gerrard was keen to keep him.

With a greater chance of regular first team football at Newcastle, Targett opted to make the temporary switch to the North East.

“This was his decision,” Gerrard told Birmingham Live. “When we were linked with Lucas, I had a conversation with Matt. I said I’d always be honest with him and I expected it back from him.

“I said if we signed a left-back, you tell me what you want. You are free to challenge a new signing who comes in – I always like two people fighting for a position.

"Matt decided he had an opportunity he wanted to pursue and that’s when the respect comes in and you don’t stand in anyone’s way.

“I would have preferred him to stay and fight as he is a really strong left-back in this league, which is why he had options, but I can’t stand in anyone’s way unless I can guarantee him game time that will satisfy him so that’s why it’s come about, but everyone needs to know it was Matt’s decision rather than him being pushed in that direction.”

Arsenal boss refused offer for midfielder

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to let Mohamed Elneny leave the club in January, according to the player’s agent.

Newcastle were one of several clubs understood to be monitoring the Egypt international, who has been limited to just one start for The Gunners so far this season.

The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer and will be available on a free transfer.

Elneny’s agent Alan Nazmy claims Newcastle wanted to sign the midfielder but Arteta blocked any potential move.

“The player’s contract expires at the end of the current season, and Arteta rejected all offers that came for Elneny and asked him to stay with the team,” Nazmy said on Mega FM 92.7.

“Newcastle United, Valencia, Lyon, and the largest known Turkish clubs, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, wanted to sign Elneny, but in the end Arteta and the Arsenal management refused.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.