Newcastle United transfer news: January target linked as Champions League rivals make big decision

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram in the upcoming January transfer window.

Thuram is out of contract at the end of this season and will become a free agent in June 2023.

The Sun claim Newcastle are keeping tabs on him and ‘may’ lodge a bid for him this winter.

Speaking earlier this month about January, Eddie Howe said: “We haven’t really had those discussions yet. I’m not sure when we’re due to have those discussions about January, but, of course, we will at some stage.

“There’s still some time away from it, and my priority is always the players we have here. We still have a couple of players that we need to get fully fit, that we’ve missed, that we feel could make a huge difference to us. That’s an exciting prospect.

“We have Financial Fair Play, those dreaded words, and I’m not sure what limitations that puts upon us for January.

“There’s lots to discuss, but I think my main aim at the minute is to try to get the players that we do have in the best possible condition when the season restarts.”

Newcastle will restart their season with a Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth, Howe’s former club, in the week before Christmas. The club has also lined up friendlies against Al-Hilal and Rayo Vallecano for the break.

"I’ll enjoy maybe a few days off, but then the challenge is to come back and make sure we hit the ground running,” said Howe.

What’s the latest with Ronaldo?

Manchester United are reportedly planning to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract following a recent media interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo criticised Manchester United's owners in the interview, saying they ‘don’t care about the club' he felt ‘betrayed’ following his return last summer

And on Friday morning, Man United released an official statement which read: “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.”

The ‘appropriate steps’, according to Mail Online reports, is to terminate Ronaldo’s deal at Old Trafford due to breach of contract. The 37-year-old still has 18-months remaining on his current deal reported to be worth up to £500,000-a-week.

