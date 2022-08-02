The Foxes, who remain reluctant to let Maddison leave, are reportedly set to reject the latest offer from the Magpies for his services – according to the Mail.
The bid, believed to be around the £40million mark with future add-ons, is still short of Leicester City’s £60million valuation of the 25-year-old.
It is clear that a compromise on both price and structure of a deal will need to be found if any progress on a move for Maddison is to be made.
Newcastle’s approach to transfers this summer has seen them prefer to spread payments out, whilst selling clubs, like Leicester City, would naturally prefer a large portion of the fee up-front.
When asked about Newcastle United’s interest in Maddison, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said: "Nothing on that, very much still a player here,” Rodgers said after their pre-season victory over Sevilla.
“Actually, these players are sought-after, because they’re talents. See from his performance how happy he (Maddison) is. Not for me to put values on players, but that might cover three-quarters of his left leg. He's a top player."
Elsewhere, Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has been linked with a shock move to the King Power Stadium.
Dubravka, who now has Nick Pope for competition on Tyneside, could move to the Foxes as a replacement for Kasper Schmeichel who is ‘close’ to sealing a move to French side Nice.
Since joining Newcastle in January 2018, Dubravka has made 130 appearances for the Magpies and was named their Player of the Season in 2019/20.