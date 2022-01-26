Newcastle United transfer news LIVE: Magpies agree £30m fee for Bruno Guimaraes
Newcastle United secured their second win of the season on Saturday and as the squad jet-off to Sauid Arabia, work continues to secure more transfers.
A tight but hard-earned 1-0 victory over Leeds United helped lift spirits on Tyneside. They’re far from out of danger, but a win was desperately needed for Eddie Howe’s side.
With over a fortnight until their next game, Howe’s side have headed for some warm-weather training in Saudi Arabia but as the head coach confirmed, recruitment work is continuing:
“As far as I know, we’re not close on anything as I sit here now," said head coach Howe.
“We’ll be active until the last day. We’re looking to improve the squad, probably even more importantly now after today (with the) three injuries that we’ve suffered. I know everyone behind the scenes, having spoken to them, are working.”
Here, we take you through all the very latest Newcastle United transfer news and gossip:
Red Devils loan demands ‘revealed'
The Daily Mail claim that the total package, including a “substantial” Premier League survival bonus and Lingard’s wages, would cost Newcastle more £15million.
Bruno Guimaraes updates
Newcastle United have reportedly agreed a £30m fee with Lyon to sign Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
Lingard latest
Newcastle United’s pursuit of Jesse Lingard is all but over – after the club baulked at his loan fee.
Relegation-threatened Newcastle recently made an improved offer for the 29-year-old, who had an exceptional loan spell at West Ham United last year.
However, Manchester United have quoted what the club feel is an exorbitant fee for a six-month loan – and the club is exploring other options.
Jeff Hendrick to Middlesbrough?
Middlesbrough have reportedly shown an interest in bringing out-of-favour midfielder Jeff Hendrick to the Riverside this month.
Alex Crooks is reporting that a loan move for Hendrick could be on the cards as Middlesbrough continue their push for a promotion.
Boro have already added Brighton’s Aaron Connolly and Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun this month with Chris Wilder clearly eyeing Premier League talent this window.
Hendrick has featured for just 70 minutes across three substitute appearances in the league for Newcastle this campaign.
Oxford United ‘eye’ Longstaff
Football Insider report that Oxford United have shown an interest in bringing Matty Longstaff to the Kassam Stadium for the rest of the campaign.
Longstaff rceently had a loan move to Aberdeen cut-short with the 21-year-old struggling for game time in Scotland.