Football Insider have stated that West Ham are “confident” of securing an £80million summer transfer fee for 24-year-old midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to go head-to-head with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea over a deal.

"Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player," said West Ham boss Moyes after the game against Newcastle on Saturday. "He'll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked after Saturday's 1-1 if Rice's departure was inevitable, Moyes said: "I hope it's not. I hope he sees his time here."

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Declan Rice of West Ham United gives a thumbs up to the fans after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rice has now played 224 times for the Hammers since his 2017 debut and now captains the club but is the subject of much transfer speculation from Premier League and foreign clubs.

Callum Wilson continued his good form against West Ham with a well-taken finish to give the hosts the lead on Saturday,

West Ham responded well and drew level through Lucas Paqueta, who had been linked with a move to St James’s Park last summer. It was the first goal The Magpies had conceded in the Premier League since the World Cup break.

A goalless second half followed as Newcastle sealed their fourth draw in five Premier League games to stretch their unbeaten run in the top flight to 16 matches.