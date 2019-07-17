Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies eye double striker swoop with Brazilian deal agreed and experienced Premier League frontman linked
Newcastle United look set to tie up a club record deal for £36million striker Joelinton – but it appears their business up top is not done there.
Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim confirmed, via their Twitter account, that the Brazilian frontman was in “concrete talks” with a Premier League club. It’s understood that club is Newcastle, who have extensively scouted the striker over the last 12 months.
Should the deal be completed it will smash the fee paid to Atlanta United for Miguel Almiron in January, which at the time was reported to be £21million.
But having lost both Ayoze Perez – a £30million Leicester City buy – and Salomon Rondon, United are in the hunt for more than just the one striker.
And, according to Football Insider, the Magpies could move for Charlie Austin, after his fall out with Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Austin, 30, is reportedly valued at around £8million.