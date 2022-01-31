Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies fresh front-runners to land Arsenal striker, £37m asking price for defender

The Magpies have had a solid window so far, bringing in England international Kieran Trippier, towering striker Chris Wood, and exciting midfielder talent Bruno Guimaraes to galvanise their squad.

Discussing their most recent deal, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: “Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I'm delighted to secure him. He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead.

“He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him. We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty.”

Discussing the window in more detail, Howe said: “I think it is quite unique the January window for loads of different factors which I won't bore you with.

“This has been a difficult situation for us and we've tried to navigate it in the best way we can, who knows what the last few days will bring.”

After this evening's deadline passes, the Magpies will be able to fully focus on their next game - a home clash against Everton next Tuesday. Newcastle will need to be on their guard against the Toffees, who are likely to enjoy the 'new manager bounce' phenomenon under incoming Frank Lampard.

Take a look at the latest stories from the Premier League, as Newcastle United gear up for what could be a hectic deadline day:

