Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies-linked man speaks out on future plans, Man Utd tipped to win race for £25m England international

Magpies sensation Allan Saint-Maximin once again stole the show with a dazzling display, and his impressive strike drew the sides level just before the break after Raphinha gave the visitors an early lead after 13 minutes.

Speaking on Match of the Day after the game, pundit Martin Keown gave his verdict on the Frenchman's impressive showing, and claimed: “Saint-Maximin was the player who got them back into it. I thought the crowd would turn on them but they were quite spirited after they changed the system.

“Look at his blistering pace, (Liam) Cooper needs to buy a ticket to get back in. Leeds dominated possession but when Newcastle attacked it looked like they wanted to do something.

“They were spirited in their performance and it was a fantastic goal. He had no right to score having hit the shot with no backlift. Everything they did seemed to be all around that young man, time and time again he went for goal and he's a box of tricks.

“They're going to have to keep him fit if they want to get out of trouble. They're without a win but he was really impressive. If Callum Wilson was there they may have got all three points from the game.”

The Magpies are back in action next Saturday afternoon, when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road in a real six-pointer.

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. European giants keen on Rudiger Bayern Munich and Juventus have both been named as possible destinations for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, as the Germany international continues to stall on signing a new deal. He's made over 100 league appearances for the Blues since joining them back in 2017. (Calciomercato) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Saints chase Hull starlet Southampton have been credited with an interest in Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter. The Tigers starlet, who scored against Sheffield United last weekend, played a key role in his side's promotion from League One to the Championship last season. (The Sun) Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

3. Reds could move for Bissouma in the summer Liverpool have been tipped to make a move for Brighton star Yves Bissouma, with reports suggesting the Reds' scouting team have been wowed by the Mali international. The Seagulls star was tipped to leave last summer, but nobody matched his £40m asking price. (Fichajes) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4. Whelan urged Everton to land new defender Football pundit Noel Whelan has claimed Everton are just one centre-half away from completing their "jigsaw". He revealed that he's impressed with the quality the Toffees possess this season, but admits that the Toffees' apparent quest to sign a new defender is a necessary one. (Football Insider) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales