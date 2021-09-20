Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies-linked man speaks out on future plans, Man Utd tipped to win race for £25m England international

Magpies sensation Allan Saint-Maximin once again stole the show with a dazzling display, and his impressive strike drew the sides level just before the break after Raphinha gave the visitors an early lead after 13 minutes.
Speaking on Match of the Day after the game, pundit Martin Keown gave his verdict on the Frenchman's impressive showing, and claimed: “Saint-Maximin was the player who got them back into it. I thought the crowd would turn on them but they were quite spirited after they changed the system.
“Look at his blistering pace, (Liam) Cooper needs to buy a ticket to get back in. Leeds dominated possession but when Newcastle attacked it looked like they wanted to do something.
“They were spirited in their performance and it was a fantastic goal. He had no right to score having hit the shot with no backlift. Everything they did seemed to be all around that young man, time and time again he went for goal and he's a box of tricks.
“They're going to have to keep him fit if they want to get out of trouble. They're without a win but he was really impressive. If Callum Wilson was there they may have got all three points from the game.”
The Magpies are back in action next Saturday afternoon, when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road in a real six-pointer.
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues: