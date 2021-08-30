Steve Bruce.

And the Magpies have still only signed Joe Willock so far this season, with the window set to shut tomorrow night at 11pm.

There has been a handful of departures with Florian joining Deportivo Alaves and Yoshinori Muto returning to his native Japan with Vissel Kobe.

Here, though, we take you through the latest stories doing the rounds that you may have missed today:

Newcastle United are considering a late move for Oostende centre-back Jack Hendry However, reports suggest that Southampton, Burnley and West Brom are all also weighing up a cut-price £4m deal for the 6ft 5′ defender. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United can get Mouctar Diakhaby from Valencia before deadline day if they offer at least £10m for the player. It has been said that the Spanish side are very much open to a sale if Newcastle offer the right amount. (Super Deporte)

Bookmakers Unibet have tipped Hamza Choudhury to remain at the King Power Stadium come the end of the transfer window. Newcastle United are said to be interested in a deal. He is priced at 2/5 to remain a Leicester player while United are 2/1 to be his next destination. (Unibet)

Everton are in talks with Arsenal over the loan signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The Blues have been in the hunt for right-back reinforcements all summer. However, the Magpies have also been linked with a deal by SkyBet who are offering odds of 22/1 for the player to make the move to Tyneside. (SkyBet)

