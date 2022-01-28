Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies make fresh Bruno Guimaraes bid, Toon 'eye' move for Southampton, Leeds United and Wolves target
It’s set to be another busy day of twists and turns for Newcastle United in the transfer market as deadline day approaches.
The Magpies are currently away in Saudi Arabia for warm-weather training but there is still plenty of business to do with head coach Eddie Howe hoping to bring in at least a couple of new signings before Monday’s 11pm deadline.
So far Newcastle have signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12million and Chris Wood from Burnley for £25million but a third new face has so far eluded them.
After seeing potential moves for Sven Botman and Diego Carlos cool, United have reportedly turned their interest to Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Dan Burn, who is a boyhood Newcastle fan.
But the big transfer news at the moment is surrounding Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes following a reported €40million bid from Newcastle.
Lyon have released a statement categorically denying that they had accepted a bid from Newcastle for the Brazilian.