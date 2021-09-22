Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies tipped to lose out on ex-Wolves midfielder, Chelsea ready big offer for key player

Meanwhile, the Magpies' U23 side were in action yesterday, and slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Stoke City.

Speaking after the game, Newcastle youngster Elliot Anderson remained in positive spirits, after making his comeback from injury and playing the duration of the match.

He said: “It felt good. I haven’t played a game for about four months now so it was good to be back out there, running around and trying to help the team.

“It’s good for my confidence playing my first 90 [minutes] and now it’s just about pushing on and getting my fitness levels back to how they were. I’m just trying to impress like I used to and refresh his memory of what I can do.

“I’m trying to improve the little things like my touches and stuff as I’m playing more and more. Yeah I was gutted (after picking up the injury). It couldn’t have come at a worse time but it is what it is. I’ve just got to keep working and trying to break through.

“I saw a specialist about it. We do know what [the injury] is, but it was confusing and I didn’t really want to go down the operation route so I just had to try and manage it and see how it went, luckily it feels OK.”

