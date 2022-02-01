Newcastle United transfer news: Magpues linked with late £40m midfielder raid, target opens up on failed move

The Magpies will, overall, surely be happy with their transfer window, after signing two new full-backs, a centre-back, a central midfielder and a striker to provide the new, £95m spine for Eddie Howe's side.

Yesterday, Newcastle managed to land Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa, as well as towering defender Dan Burn from Brighton on a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jeff Hendrick opted to leave St James' Park to join QPR on loan, and revealed: “It’s been a bit of a crazy birthday, just waiting for this to happen, but I am really excited.

“Anyone who knows me will know I will be disappointed with the game time I have got this season so I wanted to get out, get games and enjoy my football. I wasn’t just going to sit around. A big thing for me is to push myself and enjoy my football.

“You need a group that is fighting for the same cause and you need to be able to play good football, and to be one of the best teams in the league you have to be able to win ugly as well.

“Now I just want to hit the ground running.”

Meanwhile, the Magpies will be hard at work preparing for their next Premier League game, as they gear up to return to action against Everton next Tuesday evening.

Take a look at all the latest stories from the Premier League, as the reaction to yesterday's enthralling transfer deadline day continues:

1. Zagreb boss' delight at keeping key man Dinamo Zagreb coach Zeljko Kopic has revealed his delight at holding on to key man Mislav Orsic, after Burnley failed in their attempts to seal an £8m deal. His boss described him as a "special player" and branded him a "symbol of Dynamo" (HITC)

2. Hornets miss out on Henderson Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson is believed to have missed out on a late loan move to Watford. The Red Devils also refused to let Jesse Lingard go, despite keen interest from Newcastle and West Ham. (Evening Standard)

3. Hammers missed out on Ramsey The likes of West Ham, Wolves and Aston Villa were given the opportunity to sign Juventus' Aaron Ramsey, before the player opted to join Rangers. The Wales international could also have potentially rejoined his former club Arsenal. (JOE)

4. Enciso turns down Seagulls Libertad wonderkid Julio Enciso is said to have turned down a move to Brighton due to tax reasons. He came close to joining the Seagulls for £8m on deadline day, but the player and his entourage reportedly got cold feet due to financial aspect of the move. (Sport Witness)