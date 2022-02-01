Newcastle United transfer news: Magpues linked with late £40m midfielder raid, target opens up on failed move

The Magpies will, overall, surely be happy with their transfer window, after signing two new full-backs, a centre-back, a central midfielder and a striker to provide the new, £95m spine for Eddie Howe's side.
Yesterday, Newcastle managed to land Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa, as well as towering defender Dan Burn from Brighton on a permanent deal.
Meanwhile, midfielder Jeff Hendrick opted to leave St James' Park to join QPR on loan, and revealed: “It’s been a bit of a crazy birthday, just waiting for this to happen, but I am really excited.
“Anyone who knows me will know I will be disappointed with the game time I have got this season so I wanted to get out, get games and enjoy my football. I wasn’t just going to sit around. A big thing for me is to push myself and enjoy my football.
“You need a group that is fighting for the same cause and you need to be able to play good football, and to be one of the best teams in the league you have to be able to win ugly as well.
“Now I just want to hit the ground running.”
Meanwhile, the Magpies will be hard at work preparing for their next Premier League game, as they gear up to return to action against Everton next Tuesday evening.
Take a look at all the latest stories from the Premier League, as the reaction to yesterday's enthralling transfer deadline day continues: