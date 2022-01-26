Countless potential transfer targets and signings have been reported over the past month but crucially only two deals have been completed so far.

Kieran Trippier’s arrival from Atletico Madrid for £12million plus add-ons marked an impressive start to the window while Chris Wood’s £25million arrival from relegation rivals Burnley provided some much needed attacking reinforcements.

The club have remained active in the transfer market ever since but are yet to conclude any further deals.

Sven Botman, Diego Carlos, Hugo Ekitike, Aaron Ramsey, Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard are just a handful of players who have been heavily linked with a move to Tyneside this window.

And assessing the window so far, Howe said: “It's probably been everything we thought it would be, to be honest.

"I think it's been ever changing, every moment there is something to respond to or a different thing happening that you might have expected to go a different way."

But the sheer volume and intensity of the transfer rumours this month prompted Howe to make a slight dig at the media’s coverage – some of which, he claims, has been well wide of the mark.

“I think one thing that's surprised me has been the speculation and the intensity of it with you guys,” added the Newcastle head coach.

“I've got to say half of it has probably been accurate, the other half has been totally inaccurate and that's just something we have to deal with.

"I keep saying I encourage my players to not look in the media at anything that they read because it's not healthy for them.

"It's just about keeping clear headed and knowing what you're doing and trying to stay on track to deliver a better squad at the end of the window than when we started.”

1. Palace eye van de Beek Crystal Palace are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan before the transfer window shuts next week. (Evening Standard) (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images) Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales

2. Mavididi attracting attention Newcastle United have been chasing Stephy Mavididi, but Aston Villa and West Ham United now want the Montpellier star. (Tutto Mercato Web) (Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: SYLVAIN THOMAS Photo Sales

3. Clarets optimistic over Orsic deal Burnley are 'confident' of securing a deal for Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic, with talks ongoing between the two clubs. (Various) (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images) Photo: Jurij Kodrun Photo Sales

4. Magpies keen on Webster Newcastle have made a 'surprise' late inquiry for Brighton centre-back Adam Webster, but could have to pay handsomely to land him. (The Sun) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales