Newcastle United transfer news: Rafa Benitez 'dealt blow' in €18m defender chase

Transfer speculation continues to surround Newcastle United as the winter window hots-up.

Rafa Benitez is keen to strengthen his side in the January transfer window, with a full-back and attacking recruits thought to be high on his wishlist.

But with a third of the window now lapsed, the Spaniard is yet to make his move in the market.

And reports today suggest that he may have been dealt a blow in the pursuit of a transfer target.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for Juventus full-back Rogerio, with the Brazilian looking set for a switch in the coming weeks.

Rogerio is currently on loan at Sassuolo, but the Old Lady are thought to be willing to recall the left-back if a permanent exit can be negotiated.

Newcastle and Chelsea are both rumoured to be keen on the 20-year-old - but it is Wolves who have made the first move.

Tutto Mercato claim that the newly-promoted side have launched an €18m offer for Rogerio, in a move which could prove a blow to Benitez's transfer hopes.

Whether the Magpies could match this amount would have to be questioned, meaning the Spaniard may look at alternative targets.

Meanwhile, Newcastle defender Liam Gibson has joined Accrington Stanley on loan for the rest of the season.

The left-sided defender featured in the Checkatrade Trophy clash earlier this week and will now team-up with fellow youngster Dan Barlaser at the Wham Stadium.

“I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

“I’m happy to be here. I’ve watched a few of the games, so I know what the club is all about.

"I know they play good football, so I’m buzzing to be at a club like this.

"Under-23s football is good, but you need to take that step up at some point."