Newcastle United transfer news: Rafa Benitez 'failed' in bid to sign Liverpool defender in January

Newcastle United were linked with a host of players during the January transfer window - with full-backs high on the agenda.

With Rafa Benitez identifying a lack of depth at the back, defensive reinforcements were a main priority for the Spaniard during the winter trading period.

Newcastle eventually sealed a loan deal for Monaco full-back Antonio Barreca.

But before Newcastle finalised the swoop for the Italian, it is believed that they pursued several other targets.

And the Sun claim that one of those eyed by the Magpies was Liverpool youngster Adam Lewis.

Lewis' contract was set to expire at the end of the current campaign, and the report claims that Newcastle were keen to seal a move for the 19-year-old.

However, any interest was quickly halted with Lewis being offered a new four-year deal on Merseyside. Indeed, the Sun go on to claim that he will likely be promoted to the first-team squad ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

Another name linked with Newcastle was Andreas Samaris - the Benfica holding midfielder.

A move for the 29-year-old failed to materialise, but reports from Record in Portugal suggest it is 'inevitable' he will leave his current side when his deal expires in the summer.