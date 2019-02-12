Newcastle United transfer news: Rafa Benitez 'handed boost' in pursuit of 45-cap international

Newcastle United have been linked with Markus Henriksen
While the January transfer window may have only just closed, the rumour mill has already started turning ahead of a busy summer.

And reports from Norway suggest that Newcastle United are keen on a deal for Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen - but will face competition in their pursuit to land the experienced Norwegian international.

News outlet VG claim that the Magpies, along with Leicester City and Bordeaux, are keen on a deal for the 26-year-old.

Henriksen was handed the captain's armband at Hull this campaign having impressed for the Tigers since joining from AZ Alkmaar in 2017.

Such impressive form has naturally attracted interest - and the chasing back have been handed a boost in their chase of the attacking midfielder.

Fresh reports from the Norwegian outlet suggest that Henriksen is unlikely to sign a new deal on Humberside after his current one expires at the end of this season - allowing him to move on a free transfer.

That could provide a boost for Rafa Benitez should he indeed be keen to land the former Rosenborg ace.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are busy settling into their Spanish surroundings as they begin a week-long training camp overseas.

The Magpies will take on CSKA Moscow on Saturday afternoon as Benitez looks to make the most of a free weekend following the club's exit from the FA Cup.