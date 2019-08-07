Newcastle United transfer news: Roma striker turns down chance to join Magpies

AS Roma striker Patrick Schick has reportedly turned down the chance to sign for Newcastle United.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 18:03
ROME, ITALY - MARCH 11: Patrick Schick of AS Roma competes for the ball with Empoli players during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Empoli at Stadio Olimpico on March 11, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, the Czech Republic international frontman favours a move to the Bundesliga and Borussia Dortmund over a deadline day switch to St James’s Park.

United are in the hunt for another forward with less than 24 hours of the summer window remaining.

The future of striker Dwight Gayle remains uncertain with the likes of Leeds United monitoring his availability.