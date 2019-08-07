Newcastle United transfer news: Roma striker turns down chance to join Magpies
AS Roma striker Patrick Schick has reportedly turned down the chance to sign for Newcastle United.
By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 18:03
According to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, the Czech Republic international frontman favours a move to the Bundesliga and Borussia Dortmund over a deadline day switch to St James’s Park.
United are in the hunt for another forward with less than 24 hours of the summer window remaining.
The future of striker Dwight Gayle remains uncertain with the likes of Leeds United monitoring his availability.