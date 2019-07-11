Newcastle United transfer news: Steve Bruce due in Tyneside for talks while Magpies play hardball with Manchester United over midfielder
Newcastle United’s search for a manager looks to be over, with Steve Bruce reportedly heading to Tyneside to replace Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park.
According to Sky Sports, the former Sunderland and Hull City manager has held talks with current employers Sheffield Wednesday and has since departed for negotiations with Magpies chiefs.
United have been without a manager since last Sunday, when Spaniard Benitez’s three-year contract came to an end.
Earlier today Sam Allardyce, speaking to TalkSPORT, claimed he turned down the chance to return to St James’s Park.
“I was very flattered that I was considered,” said Allardyce, who managed United in 2008.
“But it's that thing – don't go back. It never got to the type of talks people are suggesting, but it wasn't for me. I politely said ‘no’.”
Meanwhile, United are reportedly set to play hardball with Manchester United over the transfer of Sean Longstaff.
The Magpies are said to have told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men that they have no intention of letting the player leave, despite interest from the Red Devils.
The 21-year-old made just nine Premier League appearances for United last season, but quickly established himself as a first-team regular.
Valuations between £18-25million have been reported, but United want to hang on to their rising star.
Meanwhile, United face competition from Premier League rivals Wolves for £40million-rated striker Joelinton.
The Magpies will reportedly have more than £80million to spend this summer, following the sale of Ayoze Perez to Leicester City – and the Brazilian is thought to be on United’s watchlist.