Newcastle United transfer news: West Ham 'explore move' for Magpies midfielder as Rafa Benitez 'blocks' Leeds United move

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has attracted interest from Premier League rivals West Ham, according to reports.

Shelvey has made just 12 appearances for Rafa Benitez's side this season, and recently travelled to Barcelona to receive treatment for a thigh problem.

But according to the Daily Mail, Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini is a fan of the midfielder, and the London club are 'exploring the possibility of a move' this month.

The Magpies spent £12million on Shelvey back in 2016 and are unlikely to sell unless they find a replacement.

It is already believed manager Rafa Benitez blocked a deal for midfielder Isaac Hayden to leave St James's Park earlier this month, with the club battling to avoid relegation.

Elsewhere, Leeds United look set to miss out on Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, according to reports.

It is understood the Whites made a move for the 28-year-old shot stopper last month, with Darlow seemingly out of favour at St James's Park.

But, following talks between Leeds and the former Nottingham Forest man, journalist Pete O'Rourke from Football Insider has claimed the deal is now off.

The report goes on to say Benitez will block any loan or permanent move for Darlow, who hasn't played a Premier League game this campaign.

Darlow hasn't even featured on the Magpies' bench for a league game since November 10.