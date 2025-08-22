Newcastle United are looking to sign a striker with less than two weeks left of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle have been searching for a striker all summer and have so far been thwarted at every turn.

Chelsea are partly responsible for that having signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro after Newcastle held talks and registered their interest in the duo.

But Newcastle missing out on two targets to Chelsea may have opened the door for them to sign another striker.

Chelsea make Nicolas Jackson available for transfer

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has been on Newcastle’s radar this summer and has come into sharper focus in recent weeks following unsuccessful attempts to sign Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko. Even The Magpies’ pursuit of Yoane Wissa from Brentford has failed to progress, though talks are ongoing.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has stressed the need for the club to sign a striker before the September 1 transfer deadline.

After losing Callum Wilson on a free transfer, Newcastle have been looking to sign a replacement. Alexander Isak’s self-imposed exile in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool has only exacerbated the situation and need for attacking additions.

But so far no official approach has been made for Jackson, who has scored 30 goals in 81 appearances for Chelsea since his £32million move from Villarreal two years ago. Chelsea have transfer-listed Jackson and value him at around £70million.

In reality, most interested clubs would look to do business at a far lower fee or even pursue a loan option.

Nicolas Jackson available after Newcastle United ban

Jackson missed Chelsea’s opening weekend draw with Crystal Palace as he served the final game of his three match suspension picked up following his straight red card in the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle at St James’ Park back in May.

Jackson was shown a straight red card for striking Newcastle defender Sven Botman with his arm.

He is now back available for Chelsea with his ban lifted but won’t be part of the squad for Friday night’s match at West Ham United.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirmed Jackson’s omission in his pre-match press conference and stressed that the player is available to leave the club before the transfer deadline.

"[Jackson] is available but he is not going to be part of the squad," Maresca said. "We have two strikers, two in that position and also something can happen before the transfer window closes.

"Christo [Nkunku] is with us but it's the same answer as Nico. The other two players are training apart, looking for a solution.

"We'll see. If they are going to be here, they will be with us. If not, it means they found a solution. I think it's better if they find a solution because they are going to be more happy.”

Chelsea have given the green light for Newcastle or any club to come in and sign Jackson in the final days of the transfer window.

As things stand, Newcastle will head into Monday night’s match against Liverpool at St James’ Park without an established striker in their squad.

Gordon is likely to lead the line again in Isak’s continued absence.